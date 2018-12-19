Holiday Gifts with Limor Suss

The holiday season is upon us, so lifestyle expert Limor Suss joined us in studio to talk about some amazing products to give to our loved ones.

First is the perfect gift for somebody who wants to turn their house into a coffee house. The new Keurig Special Edition K-Cafe Single Serve Coffee, Latte, and Cappuccino maker. It's really easy to use, and you can use any K-Cup pods with it. You can grab this for $199.99 at Keurig.com.

Gift baskets are always a great for anybody on your list! Wolferman's now offers baskets filled with their signature treats. To see all of the available baskets and more beautiful gift options, visit Wolfermans.com.

For the DIY-er in your life, the Husky 268-Piece Drive Mechanics Tool Set. This set is exclusive to The Home Depot, and you can pick it up in stores or at HomeDepot.com.

Wine is always a great gift to give or receive! Whether you want to buy a couple bottles to give to coworkers, or to bring to a party, Woodbridge has the best deals. To see all available flavors, visit WoodbridgeWines.com.

And perfect for any guy in your life, is of course... cologne! The new Blueprint cologne from Dollar Shave Club has two lines, the Fresh line and the Warm line. Full sizes are $50. If you know a guy who likes to mix up their scent each day, six trial sizes are available for $36. Visit DollarShaveClub.com for more.