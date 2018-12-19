Christmas Gifts Made With Spare Wood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHWENKSVILLE, PA - Since 1988, carpenters from the JD Lohr School of Woodworking in Pennsylvania have been creating fine pieces of furniture and art.

On Wednesday, PHL17's Matt Alba tried woodworking on PHL17 Morning News!

Larissa Huff and Rob Speice are co-owners of the shop and showed Matt some great Christmas gifts they've been working on.

The Lohr School of Woodworking offers a total immersion, machine based woodworking and furniture making course, specifically designed for working adults with beginner, intermediate and/or advanced experience levels.

According to Speice, their week-long course attracts visitors from around the world.

According to their website: Practical Woodworking is a 50 hour comprehensive course that focuses on the necessary skills, tools, techniques, and safety to successfully enter the world of woodworking and furniture making. Beginner, intermediate, and advanced students learn about furniture design, construction, and finishing as well as wood behavior, hand tools, machines, milling from the rough, squaring, and joinery. It is an intensive class for folks who want to continue woodworking in the future. It is a week of hard work with a lot of fun mixed in.

Tune in at 6:30am, I’ll be showing you some awesome custom Christmas gifts and how to make them! @phl17 pic.twitter.com/b2u5oGB4wY — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) December 19, 2018