3 People Rescued, 2 Others Jump From Windows in Upper Darby Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five people in serious condition after an overnight house fire in Upper Darby.

Fire officials say three people were still inside the home when emergency responders arrived on scene around 12:45 a.m. All three people were found unconscious and recused in a joint effort by police and fire.

Two others found lying on the ground outside of the North Carol Boulevard residence, officials say both of those people jumped out of windows.

The five victims were taken to three different hospitals. The cause of the fire is under investigation.