Make your own Christmas Ornaments at East Falls Glassworks

PHILADELPHIA, PA - At East Falls Glassworks, you can make your own Christmas ornaments from scratch! On Monday, PHL17's Matt Alba turned sand into art for our PHL17 Morning News viewers.

East Falls Glassworks is greater Philadelphia's only public-access studio and gallery dedicated to hot glass. The workshop opened in 2006 and allows you to learn about a wide variety of glass working techniques, including blowing, casting and solid working.

East Falls Glassworks has five reheating furnaces of three different sizes to match whatever scale work you're interested in making.

They offer classes, private events, and studio rental time. They also have a mobile studio to offer glassblowing on-the-go at your next event.

