Jennifer Lewis-Hall advances the discussion to seek tangible and long term solutions to what many experts say was once a terrible crisis and has now become a devastating national opioid epidemic – one that some believe has still yet to peak.

Education and Prevention – Jennifer Lewis-Hall hosts the DEA’s Youth Drug Summit at Temple University which is part of DEA’s 360 Strategy Program. She reports in detail – traveling to schools and meeting with teachers and students about what they’re learning about opioids. The summit brings hundreds of children together to enjoy a fun day of activities while learning about the opioid epidemic as a key part of education and prevention.

The Kensington Community – VOICES RISING: Solutions To The Opioid Epidemic takes us to the Kensington neighborhood in Philadelphia tremendously impacted by the opioid epidemic. We spend time with a local pastor – once addicted to drugs himself who is well known for his efforts in providing resources and drug counseling in this neighborhood in Philadelphia that has been covered nationally amid the epidemic. We hear how he and others are collaborating to find solutions to the epidemic and trying to eliminate the stigma they say is often associated with living in the area.

Town Hall Discussion- We zero-in and drill down on the issues with an extensive and diverse panel of guests each with years of experience and expertise. Area covered include the Mayor of Philadelphia’s Task Force To Combat The Opioid Crisis, a new initiative launching in the court system in Camden County, New Jersey. Also, a look ahead to 2019, staggering statistics on the epidemic as well as mental health and addiction and controversial safe injection sites.

Also, key to this special programming, is a continuation with our panelists of the discussion on the web – PHL17.com. We provide a list of resources and information made available to us from experts for people dealing with opioid addiction or links to information for anyone who knows someone who is struggling with this problem.

Town Hall Panelists:

Rev. Richard Harris, Firm Hope Baptist Church

Louis Cappelli Jr., Camden County Freeholder Director

Brian Abernathy, City of Philadelphia First Deputy Managing Director

Shawn Ellerman , DEA Assistant Special Agent In Charge

Tony Luke Jr., Lost Son To Heroin Addiction

Dr. Delane Casiano, Psychiatrist

Mel Wells, ODAAT President

*Click this link for a list of resources discussed in the show*