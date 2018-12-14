Travel Mindfulness with Caseta by Lutron

*The following post is sponsored.

More than half (55%) of Philadelphia-area homeowners said they will be concerned about the security of their home when they travel this holiday season, with more than one third (36%) expecting to feel anxious. This is according to the new Travel Mindfulness Report, a survey released by the maker of Caséta by Lutron smart lighting control.

As we all know, travel is meant to be a relaxing time, but as homeowners, there’s always that inevitable, nagging feeling that something might be amiss at home.

Today we have Pax Tandon, Philadelphia-based mindfulness expert and author of recent book, Mindfulness Matters, to tell us a little more about what Philadelphians are most anxious about when they travel this holiday season.

Home security is top of mind. In fact, did you know that Philadelphians name lighting as the #1 thing inside their home they worry about when they travel for the holidays? Homeowners are already taking measures to make it look like someone is home when they are on vacation or away from their home. It’s something I remember my parents doing as a kid, and it’s still something I do now. More than 87% of Philadelphians are doing this too.

So, what can we do to lower the stress while we are away for the holidays? How can we achieve travel mindfulness?

While some say unplugging is the ultimate goal, you can’t disconnect without being connected. Meaning, to achieve the peace of mind, and that sense of calm- knowing everything is taken care of back home, you have to stay plugged in. We know that 60% of Philadelphians have a smart home device in their homes already… so a great way to achieve this is with Caséta by Lutron, which provides peace of mind, comfort and convenience in your home even when you are miles away.