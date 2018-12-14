Flocking Gives Trees A New Look for the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is nothing wrong with a traditional evergreen for the holiday season, but one place in South Jersey is giving their customers another option, tree flocking.

Flocking attaches tiny fibers to the tree branches to create the look of snow, but McNaughton's Garden's is taking it one step further with rainbow flocking. Hot pink, light pink, purple, red, navy blue, and even black are all colors they are offering this holiday season.

If you do visit McNaughton's Gardens to get a bright colored tree, be sure to bring your kids with you because there are tons of fun activities going on at the garden center.

Let your kids experience a long standing Jersey tradition, "G Boys Christmas Animation Wonderland." Dozens of moving animation from Ninja Turtles to singing bears will bring smiles to you and your family and don't forget a picture with Santa to end the adventure.

There will also be a holiday pop-up market featuring local artists on December 15 from 10 am - 4pm.

Click here to see all that McNaughton's Gardens has to offer.