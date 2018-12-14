Fall and Winter Beauty with Kate DePonte

*The following post is sponsored.

‘Tis the season for holiday gatherings. Do you want to look your best this season? Fortunately we’ve got expert Kate DePonte with her top finds.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Let's start with how to get glowing skin with Dermaflash 2.0 Luxe. It's the original at home dermo-planning device. It instantly removes peach fuzz and dead skin and preps the skin before makeup and skincare application. Celebrities, their makeup artists, and women every where are going wild for this award winning device. It also recently won the 'Allure Best of Beauty Award' for best skin care device of 2018. It's made for all women of all skin type," said DePonte.

One can find this for $189 at Nordstrom or Dermaflash.com.

"There's so many factors that can lead to dry or cracked skin. Especially in the colder months it can really put a damper on events when you want to look your best. The new Aveeno skin relief ointment helps relieve and improve the look of cracked skin. It's made with triple oat complex and shea butter. It even forms a protective layer for long lasting relief. And my favorite part, it's perfect for on the go application."

You can find Aveeno Cracked Skin Relief Cica Ointment for $7.99 at Walmart.com.

"When it comes to aging, facial skin is one of the main major contributors to an aged appearance. Silhouette Instalift is the only FDA approved, minimally invasive, procedure that redefines the contour of your mid-face by lifting the deeper layers of skin for a more youthful look. The procedure helps restore volume for a more youthful appearance and what's amazing is the outcome is immediate with results getting better over time."

For Silhouette Instalift, prices vary by doctor. Visit instalift.com .

If you're looking for holiday outfit inspiration these are pieces from Peyton and Parker. A curated collection of classic looks that mix and match to create effortless yet put together stuff for the family exclusively at j.C. Penny. I love that j.C. Penny offers great styles at great values. Making it easy for families to discover items for less money, time and effort.

Peyton & Parker at JCPenney is under $75 at JCP.com.

Holidays can be stressful, but you can keep cool no matter where your travels take you with Dove's Go Fresh Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant Cool Essentials 1oz;. You can get this at your local drugstore for $1.99.

Dove Go Fresh Dry Spray Antiperspirant Deodorant Cool Essentials 1oz; $1.99 at drugstores.

