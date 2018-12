Meet Montana! He is a happy guy looking for some snuggles.

Montana is an energetic four-year-old, who likes treats and loves to be loved. This chunky, sweet boy would do great with a family that can be patient with him as he transitions into his new home.

If you are looking for a cuddle buddy and lots of puppy kisses he could be the one for you!

Head to the Morris Animal Refuge to learn more about Montana.