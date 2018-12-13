Norristown Police Release Sketch of Man Wanted for Assaulting Women

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Norristown Police Department has released a sketch of a man that they say is responsible for attacking multiple women.

Police say between December 1 and December 8, five different women reported assaults. All of them saying that a man grabbed them from behind and then robbed them.

Investigators believe the man is 5'10" to 6 feet tall, medium to heavy build.

Although none of the victims were seriously injured, Norristown Police are worried that the suspects behavior could escalate if he isn't caught.

If you know anything about the suspects whereabouts call 911 or the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977.