Must-Have Holiday Gifts with Paige Wolf

Posted 9:51 AM, December 13, 2018, by , Updated at 09:50AM, December 13, 2018

It’s time to prepare for the season of gift giving! Lifestyle expert Paige Wolf shared with us some of her picks for the must-have holiday gifts.

First we looked at multiple gifts for the kids. Paige told us all about the options that we can easily find in one-stop. Everything in store is up to 65% off at Burlington. And, if you donate a gently used coat to the store, you can get an additional 10% off.

We all agree on this one... sleep is important! You're in bed for about one-third of your life. That means we want to be as comfortable as possible. Paige showed  the brand Gryphon, which will send you samples of all three fabric pillowcases they offer- all you have to pay is one dollar for shipping! Sheet sets and more are available at GryphonHome.com.

Sometimes, we find ourselves caught unexpectedly receiving a gift from somebody that we don't have one for in return. Paige tells us that we can find perfect, affordable gifts at JCPenney that we can keep handy so we're never caught off guard! Find more at JCP.com.

Finally, winter weather is coming, and it's coming fast. That means we're going to want hats and scarves, and the new Peyton and Parker brand is offering mix and match winter accessories for the whole family. They offer a full fashion line as well. Check out JCP.com for more styles.

