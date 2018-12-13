Holiday Entertaining With Justine Santaniello

*The following post is sponsored.

Are you stressing about what to serve at your holiday gathering? Lifestyle Expert Justine Santaniello is here to help!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting with drinks, Black Box Wines is great for larger parties. One box is equivalent to four bottles of wine and stays fresh for up to six weeks after you open it. Check out the limited holiday designs at BlackBoxWines.com.

A non-alcoholic option for guests is Clausthaler. It's a leader in non-alcoholic options and there's two flavors to choose from. A six pack is valued around $6.99 and is available at markets and liquor stores nationwide. Visit Clausthaler.com for more.

If you're out and about getting ready for the festivities, Premier Protein shakes help you stay healthy and full. There's 30 grams of protein and only 160 calories. A four pack costs $8.76, while a 12-pack costs $23.88. They're available at most retailers and online at PremierProtein.com.

When it comes to food, side dishes really shine during the holidays. Try a roasted eggplant dish with a spiced yogurt dip and a pomegranate garnish. POM Wonderful POM POMS Fresh Arils are filled with fiber and antioxidants. They're available nationwide until January in the cut-fruit section of the produce department in most grocery stores. Visit PomWonderful.com.

Another great seasonable side dish? Sweet potatoes! Use Campbell's Cream of Mushroom soup with cubed sweet potatoes. CampbellsKitchen.com has more recipes.

For dessert, check out the Harry & David cheesecake party wheel. You can find it at their website for $34.99.

If you're hosting early in the morning, Wolferman's makes it easy with their Brunch Christmas Hatbox. Everything you would need to host a brunch is included like muffins and fruit preserves. It retails for $69.99.

Lastly, decor ties the party together. JCPenney is a great one-stop shop for all of those needs.

Visit Justine's website, justhaves.com for more!