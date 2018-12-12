Step Back in Time with Yuletide at Winterthur

Posted 10:02 AM, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:56AM, December 12, 2018

Discover one of the Brandywine Valley’s most beautiful holiday showcases with Yuletide at Winterthur.

The famous Du Pont mansion is decorated with more than a dozen breathtaking Christmas trees. Each dazzling room display takes you back in time giving you the chance to picture the holiday season in the 1800s.

One of the holiday trees displaying Henry Francis Du Pont’s love of flowers, a 15-foot tree decorated top to bottom in dried flowers.

To plan your visit or learn more about Yuletide at Winterthur click here.

