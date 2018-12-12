Rutgers University Professor talks about Dangers of Cyberbullying

Posted 9:30 AM, December 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:29AM, December 12, 2018

A viral challenge that’s circulating online is now being blamed for a spike in cyberbullying.

A first grader in Brick, New Jersey told his parents that another student was pressuring him to commit suicide that’s part of an online game where kids have to either accept violent challenges or be killed.

It's called the Momo challenge and its a form of cyberbullying.

Doctor Daniel Semenza from Rutgers University spoke with our Nick Foley about the dangers of cyberbullying.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s