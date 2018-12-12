× Rutgers University Professor talks about Dangers of Cyberbullying

A viral challenge that’s circulating online is now being blamed for a spike in cyberbullying.

A first grader in Brick, New Jersey told his parents that another student was pressuring him to commit suicide that’s part of an online game where kids have to either accept violent challenges or be killed.

It's called the Momo challenge and its a form of cyberbullying.

Doctor Daniel Semenza from Rutgers University spoke with our Nick Foley about the dangers of cyberbullying.