Lancaster County Farmer Talks Link of Poinsettia Plants to Philadelphia History

It’s almost Christmas, which means Poinsettias are back in season. If you haven’t picked up the classic holiday plant, today is a great day to do so… December 12th is National Poinsettia Day.

The plants have a tie to our area. Philadelphia is where the first poinsettias from Mexico were sent to the United States in the 19th century.

Anthony Fry from Fryville Farms in Lancaster County joined us in the PHL 17 studio to talk more about the history, colors and care of the beautiful plants, and the big question – what is the correct pronunciation of the name “poinsettia?”