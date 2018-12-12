Help Design The Philadelphia Union’s 2019 Jerseys

Posted 8:35 AM, December 12, 2018, by

Exciting news from the Philadelphia Union!

This upcoming year marks the Union’s 10th season and to celebrate the team collaborated with some of the city’s biggest names for an interesting project. For the first time in MLS history, fans can vote on designs for the Union’s jerseys.

Defender Auston Trusty stopped by to talk more about how you can get involved.

The chosen designs will be emblazoned below the neckline on the back of the jerseys worn by the players. You can vote on the Union's website, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s