Help Design The Philadelphia Union’s 2019 Jerseys

Exciting news from the Philadelphia Union!

This upcoming year marks the Union’s 10th season and to celebrate the team collaborated with some of the city’s biggest names for an interesting project. For the first time in MLS history, fans can vote on designs for the Union’s jerseys.

Defender Auston Trusty stopped by to talk more about how you can get involved.

The chosen designs will be emblazoned below the neckline on the back of the jerseys worn by the players. You can vote on the Union's website, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.