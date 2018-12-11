Holiday Must Haves with Amy Goodman

*The following post is sponsored.

The holidays are upon us, so what should you get and where should you go to make the most of the season? Lifestyle expert Amy Goodman joins us with that scoop.

"So shopping made easy. You an get it all done in one place. I go to Bed Bath and Beyond, our shopping holiday headquarters and go to for all of your shopping planning," said Goodman.

We are going to start with Ugg, which has an amazing home collection exclusively at Bed Bath and Beyond.

"Everything from furry tree trims like over my shoulder, to amazing adorable ornaments and stockings. And of course you have the therapeutic weighted blanket and accessories."

And any Harry Potter fans?

"Everything from trivia games to goblets to wands and of course matching jammies. Aren't these adorable for the entire family? This is from the Ellen DeGeneres collection."

And with the Mini Artisanal Kitchen Supply Cast Iron Collection, you can make some delicious treats in the kitchen for $10 dollars.

All of these products can be found at BedBathandBeyond.com.

For all of your winter travel needs for the holiday, definitely check out Monterey County. Home to the breathtaking coast line on Monterey Bay Aquarium and Monterey Row, storybook village, and Caramel by the Sea, Caramel Valley, and Salinas valley wine country.

"Of course the weather is amazing there this time of year. Cool and crisp and barely dips below 45 degrees. What I love is that there is truly something there for everyone. The wineries or wine tastings. For a dose of wildlife I would suggest winter whale watching in Monterey Bay. One of the only places in the entire world where you can spot whales year round. Or just snuggling by the beach and enjoying the spectacular views. So many unique places to stay you can literally fall asleep in a bungalow while listening to lions and tigers roaring just yards away. Or one of their charming bed and breakfasts."

They're giving you a chance to win a winter getaway for two with special treats. So go to seemonterey.com/winnernow through February 28th.