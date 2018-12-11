Crews Respond to Fire at Rittenhouse Apartment Complex
Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building at 19th and Spruce around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to neighbors, the fire occurred on the 29th floor.
Officials say that two people were transported to the hospital.
PHL17's cameras were rolling as a firefighter was also taken out of the building on a stretcher. No word on the extent of the firefighter's injuries.
At last check, the fire remains under investigation.
PHl17's Khiree Stewart was on the scene.