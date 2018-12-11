× Crews Respond to Fire at Rittenhouse Apartment Complex

Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building at 19th and Spruce around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to neighbors, the fire occurred on the 29th floor.

Officials say that two people were transported to the hospital.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHL17's cameras were rolling as a firefighter was also taken out of the building on a stretcher. No word on the extent of the firefighter's injuries.

At last check, the fire remains under investigation.

PHl17's Khiree Stewart was on the scene.