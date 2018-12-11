Crews Respond to Fire at Rittenhouse Apartment Complex

Posted 10:23 AM, December 11, 2018

Crews responded to a fire at an apartment building at 19th and Spruce around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning. According to neighbors, the fire occurred on the 29th floor.

Officials say that two people were transported to the hospital.

PHL17's cameras were rolling as a firefighter was also taken out of the building on a stretcher. No word on the extent of the firefighter's injuries.

At last check, the fire remains under investigation.

PHl17's Khiree Stewart was on the scene.

 

