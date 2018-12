Tinsel, a holiday pop-up bar has returned to Philadelphia for year two, but this time the space is bigger and it is filled with even more Christmas cheer.

Ornaments, bows, glitter and presents cover every square foot of the Christmas bar. The drinks and the music all cater to the holiday season, as well.

It is only open for the month of December and will be open on Christmas day. Click here for more information.