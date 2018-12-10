5-Alarm Fire Rips Through West Philadelphia Apartment Building; 2 Firefighters Injured

Posted 10:16 AM, December 10, 2018, by , Updated at 10:15AM, December 10, 2018

On Monday morning, fire crews battled a massive fire at an apartment building located at 63rd and Jefferson Streets. Crews spent hours spraying down the flames.

According to officials, two firefighters suffered minor injuries and almost 60 people were displaced by the fire. The cold weather posed some difficulty to firefighters.

Officials with PECO shut off electricity to the surrounding blocks.

A shelter has been set up for displaced residents. The American Red Cross and Salvation Army are also assisting residents.

PHL17's Khiree Stewart was on the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s