Weekend Philler Episode 309

Posted 12:00 AM, December 9, 2018, by

On Weekend Philler Episode 309, we start to get in the holiday spirit with our first Christmas episode of the season! We swim with Scuba Santa at the Christmas Underwater exhibit at Adventure Aquarium, dress up for Atco Brewing Company's ugly Christmas sweater party, bring the family out for a day of festive fun at Delaware Children's MuseumRiverfront Rink, and Friends of Riverfront Wilmington, meet some actors from Walnut Street Theatre's production of "A Christmas Carol", freeze our santa hats off at Running of the Santas, check out some Jersey-made toys at the Toy World Exhibit at New Jersey State Museum, and go on a jolly ride with Cozy Quarters Farm!

Weekend Philler Episode 309 highlights include:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked.

