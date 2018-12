× The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble Perform “The Tapcracker”

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble stopped by PHL 17 to give us a preview of their performance called, “The Tapcracker.” It’s a full length, all tap dance version of the holiday classic, “The Nutcracker.”

It’s set to the music of both Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington, The Tapcracker will transport audiences to Paris, where an infestation of rats has thrown the city into chaos.

