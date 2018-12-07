Holiday Gift Guide with Kate DePonte

With holiday gift giving in full swing, so it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by what to get everyone on our shopping list. Luckily we have lifestyle expert Kate DePonte with her top gift suggestions. From makeup to a blanket designed to help us relax, she has us covered.

If you need holiday gift ideas, then you’re in luck.

"If you have any beauty lovers on your list the Eddie Funkhouser Glow Getter will have them glowing when they open their gift." The Eddie Funkhouser Glow Getter: Luminous You Glow Set is priced at $24.99 and can be found at eddiefunkhouser.com

And if you are obsessed with hair, then you need the HairMax LaserBand. HairMax LaserBand 41 Hair Growth Laser & HairMax is perfect for density hair & scalp treatments. You can find holiday discounts at HairMax.com.

"It won’t only help their scalp it will also give their hair a smooth look," said DePonte.

In addition, the Calming Comfort Weighted Blanket will be perfect this holiday season. It’s not only very soft, it will also help them fully relax which will be very helpful this holiday season. Use promo code KATE at calmingcomfortblanket.com for 15% off.

Burlington is a perfect one stop shop for your needs, and is perfect for all ages.

"Burlington is the perfect store to hit up if you’re looking for assorted baby toys and gifts for a special little one. Their prices are unbeatable which will put a smile on your face as well as theirs," said DePonte. For assorted baby toys and gifts, prices will vary at Burlington stores and burlington.com.