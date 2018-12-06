Tips on Co-parenting During the Holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - Author of Intermission: How Fervor, Friendships and Faith Took Me to the Second ACT, Mindie Barnett, shared some co-parenting tips that can work during the holidays with anchor Nick Foley of PHL17 Morning News.

About the book:

After finding the courage to leave her perfect-on-paper marriage, Mindie Barnett shifted the spotlight to herself. An expert at helping her clients pivot and put their best foot forward, it was now time to focus on her own second act. She committed herself to opening her heart and mind and bringing uplifting experiences into her life—even as it turned upside down. From tap lessons at her daughter’s dance school to a mid-life Bat Mitzvah ceremony, from running a half-marathon to seeking help from beyond the grave, from traditional talk therapy to consulting the angels, her journey covered all the bases as she juggled owning a business, the kids’ new schedules, and dating all over again in the age of texts and Tinder.

Sometimes, the show must stop before it can go on. In Intermission, Mindie provides an inspirational guide to kick-starting your life that will resonate with women everywhere facing big life changes.