× Longwood Gardens Christmas Display Attracts Thousands

Longwood Gardens’ annual Christmas display is in full swing and is the perfect way to bring in the holiday season.

This year’s theme is the “Tree Reimagined”. Visitors will enjoy festive firs suspended from above, towering tannenbaums created from books to birdhouses to stained glass, and more traditional favorites elevated with surprising new twists.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The display runs through January 6, 2019.

Click here for more information about Longwood Gardens.