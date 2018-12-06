Longwood Gardens Christmas Display Attracts Thousands

Posted 9:54 AM, December 6, 2018, by , Updated at 09:46AM, December 6, 2018

Longwood Gardens’ annual Christmas display is in full swing and is the perfect way to bring in the holiday season.

This year’s theme is the “Tree Reimagined”. Visitors will enjoy festive firs suspended from above, towering tannenbaums created from books to birdhouses to stained glass, and more traditional favorites elevated with surprising new twists.

The display runs through January 6, 2019.

Click here for more information about Longwood Gardens.

