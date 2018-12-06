Festive Holiday Cocktail Recipes

Looking for something festive to spice up the cocktails at this year’s holiday party?

Beverage Director, Len Boris with Autograph Brasserie in Wayne shares some fun holiday cocktail recipes.

Check out the list of recipe details below...

Turkish Delight French 75: Turkish Delight Infused Gin, St.-Germain, Lemon, Sparkling Rose

Candy Cane Mocha Martini: Candy Cane Infused Vodka, Godiva Dark Chocolate Liqueur, Cold Brew Coffee, Cream

Gingerbread Eggnog: Dad’s Hat Rye, Bitter Truth Allspice Dram, Gingerbread, Cream, Egg, Nutmeg

Rum Ball Toddy: Real McCoy 12 Year Aged Rum, Jefferson’s Bourbon, Black Walnut Bitters, Rum Balls, Chai, Sweetened Condensed Coconut Milk (served hot)

 

