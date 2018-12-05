PHL17 and Philadelphia Wings Announce Broadcast Partnership

PHL17 is pleased to announce a Broadcast Partnership with the Philadelphia Wings Lacrosse team beginning with the 2018-2019 season. As a founding partner, PHL17 will serve as the exclusive television home for Philadelphia Wings Lacrosse, broadcasting all home games and a select number of away games.

“PHL17 has a long history of bringing the best in local sports to the passionate fans of Philadelphia and we are thrilled to be a founding and flagship partner of the Philadelphia Wings when their season kicks off on Saturday, December 15th,” said Vince Giannini, Senior Vice President and General Manager of PHL17.

“Having Wings games air on a local station in the market is critical to our mission of growing the sport of lacrosse in the Greater Philadelphia Area” said Lindsey Masciangelo, Philadelphia Wings Vice President, Business Operations. “We are excited to work with PHL17 to bring first class entertainment to our fans.”

Production for all Philadelphia Wings telecasts will be produced by PHL17. Booker Corrigan and Scott Gabrielsen will call the action with Erin Dolan reporting between the benches. The first telecast will be the Wings Home Opener on Saturday, December 15th at 1pm on PHL17.

Philadelphia Wings Broadcast Schedule on PHL17

Saturday, Dec. 15 – 1pm VS Buffalo

Saturday, Dec. 29 – 7:30pm @ Rochester

Friday, Jan. 4 – 7:30pm @ Toronto

Saturday, Jan. 12 – 7pm VS Georgia

Saturday, Jan. 19 – 7:30pm @ Buffalo

Saturday, Jan. 26 – 7pm VS Toronto

Friday, Feb. 1 – 8pm VS Rochester

Saturday, Feb. 9 – 7pm VS Colorado

Saturday, Feb. 16 – 7pm VS New England

Friday, Mar. 8 – 8pm VS Buffalo

Saturday, Mar. 23 – 7pm VS New England

Saturday, Apr. 6 – 12pm VS Calgary

Tickets to all Philadelphia Wings Home Games can be purchased at http://www.WingsLAX.com