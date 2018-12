× PHL17 Donates to Camp Out for Hunger

PHL17 is doing its part to feed those in need this holiday season.

On Friday, PHL17’s Nick Foley and Monica Cryan loaded up a station vehicle with boxes of food and dropped it off at Preston and Steve’s Camp Out for Hunger.

All of the food was donated from employees at PHL17.

Preston and Steve are broadcast on WMMR and they raise tons of food for the families in need.