× Ice Rinks Gear Up for Winter

Winter is just a few weeks away and that means that ice rinks are starting to pop up across our area.

Ice Works in Aston Township, PA is a popular ice skating spot that offers a wide range of skating lessons.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHL 17's Khiree Stewart stopped by Ice Works and was given a skating lesson from Olympic medalist Gracie Gold.

Click here for more information about Ice Works.