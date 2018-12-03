Holiday Must Haves

*The following post is sponsored.

‘Tis the season from getting your holiday glam on to giving gifts! Entertaining and more to getting it all done can be stressful, but fashion and lifestyle expert Melissa Garcia is here to help.

"One-stop shopping is the way to go this season, and the place I love is H&M," Melissa said. "They have everything from kids, men to women's, even gifts for your home all starting at just $9.99." This year, H&M is offering a 15% discount off your entire purchase if you bring a piece of unwanted clothing to their store, and if you spend $40 online, you'll get free shipping. Visit HM.com for more information.

Next, we looked at fragrance. "It`s not only my favorite gift to give, but it's a great gift to get," Melissa said. "This season one of my favorites is Elizabeth Artan's Fifth Avenue Fragrance. It has scents of citrus and musk, and it has a woodsy scent." Different sizes range from $39 to $69 dollars. Visit ElizabethArtan.com to purchase or Macys.com for gift sets.

Finally, we looked at skin care. "Of course we love to have beautiful clear skin over the holidays," Melissa said. "We're going to be taking a lot of pictures, so I'm working with Differin to get beautiful clear skin. It works a little bit different than regular treatments, because it normalizes skin cell turn over and it targets the primary cause of acne which are inflammation and clogged pores. But it all works together to clear skin, prevent breakouts and make your skin look absolutely beautiful." Visit Differin.com for more information.