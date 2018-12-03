× Farewell to Former President George H.W. Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush being remembered all over the world. The ex-commander-in-chief passed away in his home in Houston.

On Monday Bush’s casket will be flown by Air Force One from Texas to the Capital, where the former president will lie in state until a memorial service on Wednesday at Washington’s National Cathedral.

Also accompanying the casket on the flight to Washington, Sully, Bush's service dog. Sully, was given to the former president over the summer, shortly after his wife passed away.

President Trump says he and the First Lady will attend Wednesday's service. Despite the dislike between the Bush family and President Trump, 41 made it clear before his passing that he wanted the president at his funeral.

President Trump has also declared Wednesday, December 5 a national day of mourning.

After his memorial service in Washington, Bush will be flown to Texas for a second service on Thursday. He will then be buried at the Presidential Library in College Station.