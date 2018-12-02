Weekend Philler Episode 308

Posted 12:00 AM, December 2, 2018, by

On Weekend Philler Episode 308, we check out a living, breathing piece of art history at Love Saves The Day, run the Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge presented by AmeriHealth NJ to support the children at Larc School, search all over Old City for Horcruxes with The Victoria Freehouse, meet some unique non-releasable birds at John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove & Valley Forge Audubon Society, step out of our comfort zone and get some awesome photos taken by Couples Boudoir Photography Guy at Allebach Photography, and take a trip over to Kensington and geek out at Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse!

Weekend Philler Episode 304 highlights include:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s