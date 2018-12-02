On Weekend Philler Episode 308, we check out a living, breathing piece of art history at Love Saves The Day, run the Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge presented by AmeriHealth NJ to support the children at Larc School, search all over Old City for Horcruxes with The Victoria Freehouse, meet some unique non-releasable birds at John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove & Valley Forge Audubon Society, step out of our comfort zone and get some awesome photos taken by Couples Boudoir Photography Guy at Allebach Photography, and take a trip over to Kensington and geek out at Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse!
- Love Saves the Day
- Run the Bridge
- Horcrux Hunt
- John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove
- Couples Boudoir
- Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse
