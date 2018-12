Love Saves the Day is a must-see shop in New Hope that specializes in vintage clothing, collectible toys, and anything that will give you a giggle in the store.

LSD is a “living, moving, breathing piece of art history” according to owner, Stasia. They are famous because parts of Madonna’s movie, Desperately Seeking Susan, were shot in their New York store – but you have to visit for yourself to get the full #lsdnewhope experience!

For more information check out their Facebook.