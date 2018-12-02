Not only is the Cooper Norcross Run the Bridge an amazing opportunity to run on the Ben Franklin Bridge – it is for a great cause. Proceeds benefit the Larc School, a non-profit special education school in Bellmawr, NJ serving students with moderate to severe disabilities at no cost to families.

We spoke to Larc School’s Executive Director, Susan Weiner, about the 10K Run and how it has been benefiting the Larc School since 2002. To make a donation or for more information, head to larcschool.org.