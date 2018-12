Monster Jam Returns to New Jersey Nov. 1 through Dec. 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TRENTON, NJ - Monster Jam returns to Trenton this weekend at the Cure Insurance Arena!

On Friday, PHL17's Matt Alba had a chance to talk with Gravedigger driver, Tyler Menninga, and El Toro Loco driver, Kayla Blood.

Here’s a look inside the monster truck of infamous @MonsterJam driver #GraveDigger! This bad boy has 66 inch wheels and costs about $300,000! @phl17 #MonsterJam #Trenton pic.twitter.com/4DiLAyqXSu — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) November 30, 2018

Getting ready to watch #GraveDigger driver Tyler Menninga tear up the @CUREarena in Trenton! He’ll be live on @phl17 in a few minutes! @MonsterJam kicks off today at 7:00pm! pic.twitter.com/i30v8QZi4K — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) November 30, 2018

This weekend's events will feature: EL TORO LOCO's Kayla Blood, FTI TORQUE's Jack Brown, GRAVE DIGGER's Tyler Menninga, HOOKED's Bryan Wright, RAZIN' KANE's Kristen Hope, and STONE CRUSHER's Steve Sims.

DAY GATES OPEN SHOW TIME PIT PARTY Friday, November 30 2018 6:00 PM 7:00 PM N/A Saturday, December 1 2018 12:00 PM 1:00 PM 10:30 AM Saturday, December 1 2018 6:00 PM 7:00 PM N/A Sunday, December 2 2018 12:00 PM 1:00 PM N/A

