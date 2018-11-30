Michelle Obama’s Book Tour Visits Wells Fargo Center

Posted 9:43 AM, November 30, 2018, by , Updated at 09:42AM, November 30, 2018

The Former First Lady was in Philadelphia Thursday night as part of her tour, “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama’.”

The surprise was for 12 high school students before last night’s event, when Mrs. Obama quietly walked into the room at the African American Museum in Philadelphia. She gave them encouraging words and inspiration about dealing with life’s transitions and overcoming your fears.

When Mrs. Obama got to the Wells Fargo Center, comedian Phoebe Robinson was the moderator for her presentation.

The Former First Lady’s tour will continue in more than two dozen cities.

For more information on her book, click here.

