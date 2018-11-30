*The following post is sponsored.

It’s time to prepare for the season of gift giving! Lifestyle expert Justine Santaniello is here to share some her picks for some must-have holiday gifts!

Check this out! The Monoprice Select Mini 3D Printer. This is the world's number one selling 3D printer. It comes out of the box fully assembled ready to print. It is very affordable at $189.99 and available at Monoprice.com.

Also check out these mugs and plates from JCPenney Peyton & Parker. This is exclusive to JCPenny. Available in store or online at JCPenney.com. Prices may vary.

And for your toys for the holidays, Burlington is the go to! Plus they are up to 60% off regular designer prices. Visit Burlington for all you holiday needs.

Stitch Fix is a fun box that is personalized for men, women and even kids. No subscription is needed and you can give a gift card. Visit StitchFix.com or the Stitch Fix app to fill out a Style Profile and schedule a Fix.

These accessories are also awesome. This is Luca + Danni / ($32-$38). It is all about embracing the journey in life. Available at LucaandDanni.com

And for Beauty lovers there is "Boxy Charm." This is a beauty subscription service, with full size luxury products. There is $150 dollars worth of products here for just $21 dollars.

Nivea Essentially Rich has a new formula and is great to put in your stocking or in a gift basket and it keeps your skin nice and soft. This works for 48 hours.

For more information head to justhaves.com.