Kick-off the holidays with a festive open-air market. Cricket Cringle is a two-day pop-up holiday festival happening in Downtown Ardmore.

More than 40 artists, businesses and restaurants will be set up along Cricket Avenue.

The festival starts Friday, November 30 at 5pm to 9pm and continues on Saturday, December 1 at 10am until 4pm.

Cricket Cringle is free and open to the public.

