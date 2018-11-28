IN FOCUS: Area Nonprofits who are Helping our Local Community

Our focus is on area nonprofits who are helping in our local community in unique ways.

We start with Breaking Grounds Coffee and Café in Mount Holly, New Jersey. The venture with the Zefer Foundation is run by founder and president Brandi Fishman. It is breaking ground in the business world and the lives of others with its focus of not only providing quality beverages and food – but also with its specific focus on employing adults with developmental disabilities. Employee Kristin Haynie also joins us.

Philabundance, well known throughout the region for its programs to help combat food insecurity and hunger joins us to talk about their latest initiative involving gourmet cheese in partnership with Di Bruno Brothers and how it’s helping to feed those who don’t have enough to eat. Stefanie Arck-Baynes, Philabundance Director of Communications and Kait Bowdler its Director of Sustainability join us for the show.

Meantime, on a mission to help keep school children warm is Operation Warm – Coats for Kids. Lauren Holloway - Operation Warm Public Relations Coordinator is with us with more on the latest school they are heading to in the area and how people can help in their effort to provide three-million coats for kids as the winter chill sets in.

And, we wrap up our show with our Final Word – this week we travel to Camden County for International Day in Camden County and the Camden County Cultural Awareness Commission. Our Jennifer Lewis-Hall hosts the event at Camden County College in Blackwood, Gloucester County. PHL17’s Tony Romeo of Weekend Philler captures some of the many presentations and sights and sounds on camera. In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM and 12:30 PM on PHL17.