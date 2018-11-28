DEA Philadelphia Division Hosts Youth Drug Summit at Temple University

Hundreds of kids from five Philadelphia schools joined together Tuesday, November 27th for a day of fun and education at the Youth Drug Summit hosted at Temple University by the Drug Enforcement Administration Philadelphia Division and PHL 17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall.

The Youth Drug Summit aims to educate elementary-aged children about drug awareness in a fun and engaging way. It is part of a three-prong approach to address the opioid epidemic, including law enforcement, diversion control, and community outreach.

Over 350 students from Kensington and Fairhill elementary schools enjoyed a performance by the Temple University Theater Department, lessons with breakdance education company Hip-Hop Fundamentals, and a demonstration by Bensalem Police canine, Karma.

Students from Alexander K. McClure Elementary School, the Isaac A. Sheppard School, the Bayard Taylor School, the St. Veronica School, the Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School and student mentors from Temple University attended the event.

CADCA- Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America and SpArc Philadelphia were among other agencies participating.

The discussion about the opioid epidemic continues on PHL 17 starting on December 15th, with the airing of “Voices Rising: Solutions to the Opioid Epidemic.” Jennifer Lewis-Hall will take an in-depth look at solutions to the crisis, and will host a town hall with city officials, medical professionals, and those who have lost loved ones to addiction.