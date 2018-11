× Crowds Expected To Attend UniverSoul Circus For Their Final Week In Philadelphia

The UniverSoul Circus is in Philadelphia to wrap up their 2018 tour.

Their shows in Philadephia run between November 8th and December 2nd.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart stopped by the circus and spoke with the ringmaster about the acts that guest can expect.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for more information about the UniverSoul Circus and how to grab some tickets!