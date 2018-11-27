Six Flags Great Adventure “Holiday in the Park” Opens with New Attractions

JACKSON, NJ - Holiday in the Park is back for select days from November 17 - January 1 at Six Flags Great Adventure. It's the most magical time of the year filled with enchanting experiences that will help create those special family fun outings again and again. Their breathtaking winter wonderland features a variety of delightful and interactive activities to help capture the holiday spirit.
PHL17's Matt Alba was invited to the park to have some fun with the staff!
New this season, a 25 minute show called "A Cirque Spectacular," which features holiday music, dancers, singers, cirque-style acrobats and the holiday spirit all jam-packed into this spectacular seasonal show joining the Holiday in the Park lineup. Some of the acrobats perform on trampolines dressed as elves!
They also have a new section called "Deck the Halls" which feature massive light-up ornaments - perfect for that holiday Instagram.