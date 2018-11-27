Six Flags Great Adventure “Holiday in the Park” Opens with New Attractions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON, NJ - Holiday in the Park is back for select days from at Six Flags Great Adventure. It's the most magical time of the year filled with enchanting experiences that will help create those special family fun outings again and again. Their breathtaking winter wonderland features a variety of delightful and interactive activities to help capture the holiday spirit.

PHL17's Matt Alba was invited to the park to have some fun with the staff!

You gotta check out the “Cirque Spectacular” show at @SFGrAdventure this year as part of their “Holiday in the Park” attraction. 🎄🎅🏽 Three dancing elves jump on trampolines and do some incredible stunts! It’s a warm, 25 minute show, that breaks up your time outside. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/DAPGblucnY — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) November 27, 2018

New this season, a 25 minute show called "A Cirque Spectacular," which features holiday music, dancers, singers, cirque-style acrobats and the holiday spirit all jam-packed into this spectacular seasonal show joining the Holiday in the Park lineup. Some of the acrobats perform on trampolines dressed as elves!

They also have a new section called "Deck the Halls" which feature massive light-up ornaments - perfect for that holiday Instagram.