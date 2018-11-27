Parker’s Plate with Kelly Jones

The holidays are here, which means that temptations are at every turn! Registered dietitian Kelly Jones joined us in the PHL 17 studio to give us tips on eating healthy and feeling good about what we eat.

We kicked it off with holiday cocktails and mock-tails. Swapping out drinks with Pom Party Punch, made with Pom Wonderful's 100% pomegranate juice is a great way to have an awesome taste with much less sugar. "It has this great dual tone, so its great for holiday entertaining," Kelly told us. "It is flavored with a touch of ginger, as well as this rosemary that you can see, which just get you right into the holiday spirit."

Of course, we need dips at our holiday parties! Kelly showed us a thick, creamy dip made from Wonderful Pistachios and avocado. It is one of the best options that will make you feel good and confident about your eating decisions around the holidays. "If you like snacking on crunchy snacks, pistachios actually provide you with a good source of protein and fiber," Kelly said. "Plus, you get about three times more pieces per serving than eating a snack like potato chips."

For more information on Pom Wonderful and Wonderful Pistachios, click here.

For recipes and tips for a busy lifestyle, check out Kelly's blog here.