CyberMonday: PHL17’s Matt Alba goes Behind the Scenes at Amazon Shipping Facility

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ - Today, millions of packages will be leaving Amazon Fulfillment Centers around the world. Last yer on Cyber Monday, Amazon shipped over 83 million items worldwide - which is 961 items per second. This year, they expect to ship about 1 million goods out of their Robbinsville, New Jersey fulfillment center.

PHL17's Matt Alba got a behind-the-scenes look at the Robbinsville center, which is one of more than 25 Amazon Robotics fulfillment centers across the globe.

The Robbinsville fulfillment center is more than1 million square feet - about the size of 28 football fields - and holds millions of products with more than 14 miles of conveyor belts weaving through the building.

Over 2,500 full-time employees pick, pack and ship customer orders 24 hours a day.

The Robbinsville NJ @amazon fulfillment center has 14 miles of conveyor belts...staffs over 2,500 full-time employees...utilizes robotic helpers...and will ship about 1 million items today. Worldwide, 961 items per second. 😳🎄🎅🏽 @phl17 @AmazonRobotics #CyberMonday #Amazon pic.twitter.com/sfl3zj3FVM — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) November 26, 2018

