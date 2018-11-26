Valerie Greenberg Talks Travel, Wellness and Beauty

*The following post is sponsored.

Lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg joined us in the PHL 17 studio to talk travel, wellness and beauty.

We kicked it off right away with Lumify Redness Reliever eye drops. "Lumify is a new FDA approved redness reliever eye drop that leaves eyes whiter, brighter, and overall more radiant," Valerie told us. "Within one minute, one drop, you'll start seeing results for up to eight hours." You can pick it up for just $14.99 in eye care aisles at major retailers nationwide.

Then, we took a look at Artistry Studio. The new NYC Edition On the go Face and Eye palette, and the Lash Boosting 3-In-1 Mascara are perfect for quick touch-ups on the go. "The palette is amazing because it has blush, highlighter and three shadows," Valerie said. "The mascara is so amazing for your eyelashes too, because the brush is easily twistable, so you can use the mohawk side to separate, the elongated side to add volume, and and the shorter size to lift." You can pick these up at Amway.com for $47 and $26 dollars, respectively.

Then, we looked at the Travelbadger. "This company was started by two moms that really wanted to put the expression, 'easy peasy' in front of packing," Valerie said. "You can get every toiletry under the sun. They have crafted kits for you or you can make your own. Head to Travelbadger.com to learn more.

Next, we saw the Aquaphor healing ointment. "This really is the greatest ointment, because it is number one dermatologist recommended for cracked skin, cracked cuticles, dry lips, and cracked lips," Valerie said. You can pick that up at CVS for just $5.39.

Then, we took at look at the Rapid Lash RapidShield Eyelash Daily Conditioner. The conditioner is a day-time lash conditioner that helps prime, protect and amplify the appearance of healthy-looking lashes, and it can be applied right on top of mascara. That's available at Ulta.com for $37.95.

Finally, we need a destination to bring our travel-friendly items to, and Valerie showed us where we can get the best bang for our buck! We took a look at Moon Palace Resorts, which has been getting tons of rave reviews with locations in both Mexico and Jamaica. Their current promotion includes a $1,000 flight credit when booking a stay of six nights or more. It also includes the popular $1,500 Resort Credit, and in addition, kids and teens 17 years and under stay free with transportation to and from included.