× Local Rescue Mission Feeds Hundreds For Thanksgiving

Officials at the Sunday Breakfast Mission in Wilmington, Delaware are preparing hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to serve to people in need.

Volunteers spent the morning preparing pies, stuffing, turkey and other items.

The Sunday Breakfast Mission is expecting to serve 1,000 meals on Thanksgiving.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for more information on their efforts.