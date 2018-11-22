Cacia’s Bakery Cooks Over 100 Thanksgiving Turkeys as part of Annual Tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA, PA - Cacia's Bakery has been cooking Thanksgiving turkeys on Ritner Street since the 1950s!

Sam Cacia is the owner of the South Philly landmark and says his grandfather bought the bakery in 1953. It wasn't long after opening that he decided to help out his neighbors and free up some oven space on Thanksgiving, and offered to cook their turkeys. Now, over 60 years later people come from all over the tri-state area to have their turkeys cooked by the Cacia family in their two huge ovens.

They can cook up top 140 turkeys in one day. Sam says they open their doors at 6:00 a.m. to get the turkeys tagged and inside the bakery. Around 7:30 a.m. the turkeys go into the oven, and then depending on their size, they take anywhere from 4-5 hours to cook.

They charge $26 per turkey, and many customers say it's well worth the price!

Cacias Bakery doors are now open and the turkeys are comin in HOT! Already at number 15! For $26, they’ll have your turkey done by about 1-2:00pm. Crispy, juicy, and ready to be carved! Joe Cacia tells me he thinks they’ll bake about 130 turkeys today! #gobblegobble 🦃🦃🦃@phl17 pic.twitter.com/lmLBI4PBCC — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) November 22, 2018

Turkey takeover outside Cacia’s Bakery in South Philly! They have been cooking people’s thanksgiving turkeys since the late 1950s. They will cook about 140 turkeys today! 🦃People come from all over the tri-state area to get their birds cooked here in their massive ovens. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/2siWPHWCIK — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) November 22, 2018

🦃🦃🦃Thankful on this #Thanksgiving to bump into old friends/colleagues in the field! @ChandlerCBS3 and I used to be a team in the field sometimes at @phl17! We were both at Cacia’s Bakery in South Philly this morning reporting on the turkey madness. They’ll cook over 100 today! pic.twitter.com/fiRDHh1iwj — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) November 22, 2018

From Cacia's website:

acia's has been a South Philadelphia tradition for over 50 years. Today, we have expanded into South Jersey and into Delaware County. Cacia's is still family owned and operated, (we are into the 4th generation), and we have one of the last brick oven bakeries left in Philadelphia. You will always find a member of the Cacia family at each location, just ask for a Cacia.

Our bakery is open for service 363 days a year. We are closed only on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

We specialize in Italian breads and rolls, stromboli (pepperoni & cheese, vegetable, Philly cheese steak, and our famous roast pork, broccoli rabe & sharp provolone stromboli), pizza (red cheese, tomato pie, pizzazz, vegetable, white, and our famous hoagie pizza) and try one of our fresh filled cannoli or pastry. Our Hammonton and Blackwood locations offer full service Italian Delis with over 30 specialty hoagies to choose from.

Our customers come from all over the United States. Some are walk ins, others receive delivery to their restaurants and some we ship to around the country. A special order that is custom made to your specifications is never out of the question.

We now have seven locations: Philadelphia, Blackwood, Cherry Hill, Hammonton, NJ, MacDade Blvd, Folsom, PA, Audubon NJ and coming soon our newest location on Haddonfield Berlin Rd Voorhees NJ.

If you have any further questions about Cacia's Bakery, please email us atinformation@caciabakery.com.