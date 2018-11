× Philly Dance Fitness Offers A Different Way To Stay Fit During Holidays

Philly Dance Fitness offers a different way to burn off calories during the holiday season.

The folks there offer lessons for just about any type of dance you can think of, such as pop and hip-hop.

PHL17's Khiree Stewart was live there for PHL17 Morning News and showed some of his moves.

Click here for more information on Philly Dance Fitness.