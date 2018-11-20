Quick Holiday Hair Hacks

Looking to quickly transform your hair to a festive or formal look for holiday parties? You’re in luck!
Marilynne Cosmillo from Cherry Blow Dry Bar joined us to share holiday hair hacks.
Here's four of Marilynne's hair hacks:
1. Make a deep side part and accessorize with bejeweled bobby pins.
2. Twist your hair away from your hairline and secure it with a bobby pin.
3. Take the half-up style, braid the ponytail and wrap the finished braid around the base for a top knot look.
4. Loose curls are a classic. The key is not to brush out the curls until the next morning in order to keep them fresh.
For more information go to cherryblowdrybar.com.