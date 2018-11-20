Quick Holiday Hair Hacks

Posted 9:50 AM, November 20, 2018, by , Updated at 08:50AM, November 20, 2018

Looking to quickly transform your hair to a festive or formal look for holiday parties? You’re in luck!

Marilynne Cosmillo from Cherry Blow Dry Bar joined us to share holiday hair hacks.

Here's four of Marilynne's hair hacks:

1. Make a deep side part and accessorize with bejeweled bobby pins.

2. Twist your hair away from your hairline and secure it with a bobby pin.

3. Take the half-up style, braid the ponytail and wrap the finished braid around the base for a top knot look.

4. Loose curls are a classic. The key is not to brush out the curls until the next morning in order to keep them fresh.

For more information go to cherryblowdrybar.com.

