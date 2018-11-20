Quick Holiday Hair Hacks

Looking to quickly transform your hair to a festive or formal look for holiday parties? You’re in luck!

Marilynne Cosmillo from Cherry Blow Dry Bar joined us to share holiday hair hacks.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's four of Marilynne's hair hacks:

1. Make a deep side part and accessorize with bejeweled bobby pins.

2. Twist your hair away from your hairline and secure it with a bobby pin.

3. Take the half-up style, braid the ponytail and wrap the finished braid around the base for a top knot look.

4. Loose curls are a classic. The key is not to brush out the curls until the next morning in order to keep them fresh.

For more information go to cherryblowdrybar.com.