Holiday Travel: When to Leave & Where to Avoid

Around 650,000 people are expected to be traveling in our area over the next couple of days with 90% of those commuters traveling by car.

Jana Tidewell from AAA Mid-Atlantic joined us on set to share some holiday travel tips.

Here are some of the top takeaways:

1. Travel during off-peak hours meaning early in the morning, late in the evening or on the holiday itself.

2. Think about roadways that are already busy (i.e. the Schuylkill Expressway and I-95) and expect them to intensify. Delays can be up to four times what they typically are.

3. Allow for plenty of extra time.